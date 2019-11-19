A Tribute To Thomas Gobbles, Wyoming’s Most Infamous Wild Turkey

Two years after his dad was a victim of "fowl play", Thomas "T.J." Gobbles, Jr. is carrying on the family tradition in Casper.

The legend of Thomas Gobbles began in 2015 when he became the first turkey with his own Facebook page. Described by admirers as a "part-time Casper College student, local celebrity and all-around good guy," he was also controversial.

Over the years, Thomas was accused of causing traffic jams, damaging gardens, chasing pedestrians, interrupting classes, harassing students and engaging in lewd displays of public affection with his girlfriend. The Casper Police Department even issued a public warning about his behavior, urging women to be especially vigilant against his unwelcome advances.

In spite of his bawdy behavior, Thomas was beloved by hundreds of children, including 11-year-old Anja C. Perry, who wrote a poem in 2016 titled "Turkey of the Town".

Once there was a turkey,

People called him Tom,

He was not a normal turkey,

He was very smart and strong.

When he crossed a road,

People yelled at him,

They thought he should listen,

Because they were bigger than him.

Since he could not understand them,

He did it his way,

Even to the point of crossing big hi-ways!

But now people like this turkey,

So smart and so strong,

What a great turkey!

People call him Tom.

Thomas mysteriously vanished sometime in early 2017 but his legacy lives on.

The Thomas Gobbles and Friends Facebook page is now dedicated to the adventures of Thomas Jr. and his girlfriend Tonya, who have become local celebrities in their own right. Luckily, T.J. is more mild-mannered than his dad was.

Photo courtesy of Thomas Gobbles and Friends, Facebook