‘Gobbles Gang’ Terrorizes Local Motorists [VIDEO]

When you think of gang violence, Casper isn't the first city that comes to mind. While we don't really have the conventional definition of street gangs, we do have a group of bullies that have been causing more than just a minor ruckus on our streets.

The Gobbles Gang, as they have been coined, were spotted not just stopping traffic yesterday (March 11th, 2019), but actually chasing vehicles and what seems like actually making a sincere effort to annoy drivers.

The below video was posted to the official Thomas Gobbles & Friends Facebook page by Sally Ingram Heyer. In just 24 hours, the video has already been viewed over 3800 times and shared 100 times. It appears the Gobbles Gang has become more brazen with their attacks since the supposed death of their monarch.