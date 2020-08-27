AFFIDAVIT: Fight in Casper Driveway Leads to Felony Gun Charges

Natrona County prosecutors say a fight involving two men culminated with a handgun being fired into the air.

Cody Allen Hessler is charged with felon in possession of a firearm, two counts of theft and reckless endangering in Natrona County District Court.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, Casper police responded to a report of a fight in which a gun may have been fired.

Witnesses told police hat Hessler and another man had gotten into an argument in a driveway regarding the care of the man's daughter. The two began fighting.

Without warning, the affidavit states, Hessler pulled a semi-automatic pistol and fired a single shot into the air before telling the other man to get off his property.

According to the affidavit, Hessler initially denied possessing, owning or handling a firearm. However, he admitted to having the gun and shooting it into the air. He also admitted that he is a convicted felon. Hessler then allowed police to enter his home, where they retrieved several firearms, including a 9mm Smith and Wesson which had been reported stolen.

After allegedly providing police with several "fictitious" accounts of the incident, Hessler reportedly said he obtained the Smith & Wesson and another gun from an acquaintance. The acquaintance told Hessler that she'd found "toys" for him.

When Hessler picked up the firearms, they were wrapped in towels. Hessler said he believed the firearms were stolen but kept them anyway.