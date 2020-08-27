Aircraft Being Used to Fight Fire Burning Near Glenrock

UPDATE: August 27, 8:40 p.m. — Highway 95 has reopened.

UPDATE: August 27, 6:45 p.m. — Wyoming Highway 95 is closed between mileposts 10 and 15 due to smoke. The reopening time is unknown.

A grassfire is apparently burning near Glenrock.

Witnesses in the area say aircraft are being utilized to fight the blaze. It's unknown how big it is or what level of containment exists, if any.

