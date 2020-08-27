New Videos Show Why Couples Come to Wyoming to Get Married

This isn't exactly a mystery. Couples from all around the country choose Wyoming as their wedding destination and I have new videos that show why.

This video was just shared on YouTube by a photographer. It's the wedding of Brian and Kassi who chose to exchange their vows at Grand Targhee Resort with the Tetons as their backdrop.

You can tell by the cowboy hats that this wedding is also vintage Wyoming. It's a new video from Georgia and Jace.

There's also a video shared just a few days ago that tells the story of Jena and Zach who traveled from Pennsylvania to Cody for their elopement.

While I'm in an elopement mode, here's another very recent Wyoming ceremony that happened in Island Park, Wyoming.

Why is Wyoming so popular for exchanging vows? Wedding site The Knot shared a lot of details about why our state has become one of the wedding capitals of the West. They say rustic motifs and nature themes are in and we have that in spades in Wyoming. They estimate that an average Wyoming wedding will cost just over $20,000 for all the moving parts.

Wedding Spot lists the top wedding places in Wyoming and you'll find some Ten Sleep and Casper locations on there.

Let's face it. When it comes to romance and lifetimes together, you just can't beat Wyoming.