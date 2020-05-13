Aquile Releases New YouTube Series: ‘After The Chairs’ [VIDEO]

Music has always been his passion, but now Aquile is back in his native land of California to further his career and continue to follow his dreams.

Aquile has also recently released a new YouTube miniseries on his AquileTV channel titled: After The Chairs. The video description states:

After The Chairs is a Mini Doc Series created by AQUILE a Reality singer song writer who was featured on THE VOICE! This Series follows the life of an independent ex reality singers career. The Good the Bad and the Beautiful!

Although born in San Diego, Aquile spent much of his younger years between Douglas and Casper, which is probably why he reached out to follow Casperite, Adam Lutz, who owns and operates Lutz Media Productions, to film this new series.

This is an awesome behind-the-scenes look at the life and times of one of Wyoming's favorite transplants.