How Much Does the Average Wyomingite Make Per Hour in 2025? Here’s the Shocking Number

Have you ever wondered if you what the average hour wage is for the Cowboy State? Personally, I'm always more concerned with if I what I make is even close to the average (or worse... if it's under that).

Average Wyoming Hourly Wage

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics recently unveiled its 2025 data for hourly wages nationwide. Even more specifically, these are the average wages for April 2025.

For Wyoming, the average is $32.17, which puts us in the lower forty percent of the country.

What the Average Hourly Wage in Colorado Means

Yes, the average is $32.17 throughout the state, but keep in mind that this hourly wage includes all occupations and jobs across the state of Wyoming.

Annual Income Based on a 40-Hour Work Week

If you work the average forty hours a week, your typical nine-to-five type of job, the average Wyoming resident should be taking home an estimated $61,766.40.

What is the Average Cost of Living in Wyoming?

According to SoFi, the average annual cost of living in Wyoming is around $56,941, which is relatively low compared to other states, particularly in terms of housing.

Keep in mind that this is the average. There are obviously people that make more and unfortunately those that make less. Regardless, it is nice to know these numbers, especially if you've been thinking about changing your career path.

