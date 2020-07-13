Bears Opening Car Doors (VIDEOS)

It was bad enough when we had that one bear that was "smarter than the average bear." But now we have more bears that are smarter, on average.

You will see this in the videos below.

Visiting Yellowstone? There are signs that warn people to keep the windows rolled up and lock the doors.

Yes, some animals have figured out how to open doors. All they had to do was watch us and mimic it. This should not surprise anyone. We've seen some house pets do the same.

Recently a Colorado woman learned this when she found a bear in her car that seemed to almost be daring her to let it out

This is not the only time someone has returned to their vehicle to find a bear in it. They are not always looking for food. Sometimes they are looking for shelter.

Here are a few videos that will make you want to keep you car door locked, no matter if you are in it or not. (Always remember to check that back seat before you get in).

KEEP THE DOOR LOCKED WHILE TOURING YELLOWSTONE

WOMAN FIGHTS TO CLOSE DOOR AFTER BEAR OPENS IT.

THIS WILL REALLY FREAK YOU OUT. IT'S NOT A CAR DOOR THIS TIME.

CHECKING THE CAR OUT FOR GOODIES WHILE THE HUMANS ARE AWAY.

I KNOW YOU HAVE SOME LOOSE CHANGE IN THERE.

JUST BECAUSE THE CAR IS PARKED AT HOME DOES NOT MEAN YOU SHOULD NOT LOCK IT.