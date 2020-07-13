18 Pics of a Pristine Wyoming Camp Retreat That Could Be Yours

Many of us dream of having the perfect Wyoming home. What if you could have your own Wyoming camp retreat? Here are 18 pics of what that might be like.

Latham Jenkins of Live Water Jackson Hole shared these video and pictures of the Hoback Riverhouse.

As if the video isn't sweet enough, check out these sweet pics of this epic Wyoming property.

The Live Water Jackson Hole website shows the exact address of this stellar home is 4655 E. Grousse Drive. They show the home and property currently available for a cool $2,495,000. Worth every penny if you've got the pocketbook to handle it.

If it were me (oh, don't I wish), I'd move my entire family here Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory style. The key word is "if".

Check out the Live Water Jackson Hole website for more details and specifics about this riverhouse.