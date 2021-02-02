Often times we hear about Casper charities that need help.

They ask for our support to fill a need for our community.

Yet, often we don't hear about the good that has been done with our donations.

I thought I would take a moment to share with you all the good that Wyoming Food For Thought Project (WFFTP) has been able to do in Casper (and the surrounding areas) thanks to your generosity.

When WFFTP began 8 years ago they had less than 200 children that needed their help.

In 2020 they helped a record number of 1,200 children.

What exactly does that mean?

Over Christmas break, the volunteer team purchased, sorted, packed, and delivered almost 80,000 meals.

They were able to do this because YOU were willing to help by donating money and/or food items that they could give to food-insecure children in our area.

With no end to the pandemic and economic struggles in Wyoming, WFFTP is planning on the number of children that need their help to continue to rise.

So what can we do?

Help pack food bags on Wednesdays

Deliver food bags on Thursdays

Hold a food drive at your place of worship or work

Donate

Learn more about Wyoming Food For Thought Project, volunteer, or donate by following this link.

And thank you again Casper for all that you do to help provide the basic human right of food to the most vulnerable in our community.

