Booze & Bacon Festival with 2022 National Beard and Moustache Championships

Beard Team USA, Visit Casper, and the 2022 Booze and Bacon Festival are planning a competition weekend of delicious fun and excitement on Saturday, November 12th.

Spectator tickets will be sold in advance or in person at the door and will include admission to both the 2022 National Beard and Moustache Championships and the Booze and Bacon Festival activities. All Spectators and Competitors will be able to sample booze and bacon from the various vendors.

The Booze and Bacon Festival will feature bacon-filled dishes from a variety of local restaurants and samples of beer and liquor from national and local reps. All samples are included with admission.

The 2022 National Beard and Moustache Championships® are organized by Beard Team USA®. The purpose of the Nationals is to find and honor the best facial hair in America, but beardsmen from all over the world are invited to compete. A panel of distinguished judges will choose the best of the best in 45 categories ranging from the delicate Dali Moustache to the anything-goes Full Beard Freestyle. The competition is open to the public starting at 11:00 am and will continue into the evening until the last champion is awarded.

Booze and Bacon event hours are Saturday, November 12th from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm. Doors will open at 10:30 am. Attendees will vote on their favorite food dish, beer, and drink. Trophies will be awarded to the people’s choice in each category. A limited amount of merchandise, packaged beer and liquor items will be available for purchase from the retail section at the event.

Safety first! The Ford Wyoming Center has a designated Uber pick-up and drop-off point at the circle outside of the SinclairTix Box Office. Venue staff will also be available to aide with contacting local cabs or Safe Ride to assist patrons to get home safely.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit Project Kenny and The Unaccompanied Students Initiative. Tickets will be $25 in advance or $30 on the day of the show. VIP tickets are available for $60 each and will include VIP Lounge in the Rockstar Balcony, Specialty Cocktail and Bacon Pairing samples, VIP Lanyard, and a swag bag. Tickets can be purchased at www.SinclairTix.com, at the SinclairTix Box Office at the Ford Wyoming Center, or by phone at 800-442-2256.

The Booze and Bacon Festival is produced by Backwards Distilling Company, OVG360 at the Ford Wyoming Center, and Townsquare Media. Sponsored in-part by Pathfinder Federal Credit Union.