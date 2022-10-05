Be VIP for 2022 Booze & Bacon Festival Nov. 12th, 2022

2022 Booze & Bacon Festival presented by Martinizing Dry Cleaning and the 2022 Honest Amish National Beard and Moustache Championships is coming to Casper. Beard Team USA, Visit Casper, and the 2022 Booze and Bacon Festival are planning a competition weekend of delicious fun and excitement on Saturday, November 12th.

The Booze and Bacon Festival will feature bacon-filled dishes from a variety of local restaurants and samples of beer and liquor from national and local reps. All samples are included with admission, but we want to send you to the event as a VIP!

VIP tickets include acces to VIP Lounge in the Rockstar Balcony, Specialty Cocktail and Bacon Pairing samples, VIP Lanyard, and a swag bag!

Spectator tickets will be sold in advance or in person at the door and will include admission to both the 2022 National Beard and Moustache Championships and the Booze and Bacon Festival activities. All Spectators and Competitors will be able to sample booze and bacon from the various vendors.

The 2022 Booze and Bacon Festival is presented by Martinizing Dry Cleaning, sponsored in part by Pathfinder Federal Credit Union, and Occasions by Cory, and produced by Townsquare Media, the Ford Wyoming Center, and Backwards Distillery.