Boys and Girls Club Reverse Raffle And Auction February 2nd

It's a golden celebration as the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming are celebrating 50 years of impacting youth, at the annual Reverse Raffle and Auction to be held on Saturday, February 2nd at the Casper Events Center.

The event features a live auction including "exciting, one-of-a-kind experiences, trips to unique and exotic locales, home and outdoor living packages, and more" according to BGCCW, and the hundreds of silent auction items include art, collectibles, and entertainment. Will Parks from the Denver Broncos will also be on hand for the festivities.

Then, of course, there's the namesake Reverse Raffle, in which it's best to be last. "Everybody that comes in, their name's in the hopper," explained Executive Director Ashley Bright, "and then the last name drawn out winds $5,000 that night."

The Reverse Raffle and Auction is also your last shot to get in on the chance to win at beautiful red, mint condition 2008 Shelby GT500, donated by Yellowstone Garage Bar, Grill, and Venue and The Old Town Pump owner John Huff. For every $250.00 pledge to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming, you'll get a chance to win the sports car, and help update access to technology for youth at the Clubs.

Pledges made during the Impact Auction will support the expansion of the Susie McMurry Technology Center at the Main Club.

Colby Frontiero, Director of Development, said the current tech center often has 20 minute wait times for the young people wanting to use it. "You know, computer science is in the Wyoming State Constitution now in the basket of goods for educational needs," said Frontiero, "and the Boys and Girls Clubs really want to try to serve that as much as possible, and doubling our capacity is really going to give us that opportunity."

These pledges are already being accepted and will end at the completion of the Impact Auction.

Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming Reverse Raffle and Auction:

Saturday, February 2nd, Casper Events Center

Reserve tickets or a table online www.bgccw.org/celebrate or by calling (307) 235-4079. Tickets are $125 each or become a table sponsor for $1,000 (includes 8 tickets, company name in auction catalogue and displayed at event).

The proceeds will support operations of the10 BGCCW sites in three counties, serving some 10,000 youth every year through memberships and outreach.