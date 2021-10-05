There is a lot of speculation that there is a connection between the former Facebook employee outing her company on 60 Minuets and the worldwide crash of the social media giant that happened the next day.

The two are unrelated.

The outage affected Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, all owned by Facebook.

In a blog post the company said its engineering teams found that "configuration changes on the backbone routers that coordinate network traffic between our data centers caused issues that interrupted this communication. This disruption to network traffic had a cascading effect on the way our data centers communicate, bringing our services to a halt."

"We want to make clear at this time we believe the root cause of this outage was a faulty configuration change. We also have no evidence that user data was compromised as a result of this downtime," the statement read.

The problem was so bad that it actually locked Facebook employees out of their own systems.

There is an unconfirmed story that the crash even affected employee ID cards, locking them out of their own buildings.

The website DownDetecter showed the outage was almost global, reporting outages on Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Oculus around 11 a.m. Eastern Time on Monday.

"We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products," Stone tweeted at around noon Monday. "We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience."

Between the 60 Minutes story and those done by Project Veritas, and then the outage, the Facebook stock is down- way down.

Did you know there is actually a website where you can check to see where Facebook is down? Try this link.

There was panic in the streets across the nation as people are forced to actually engage the real world face to face.

HOW WILL THE NATION SURVIVE?

Well, Wyoming is doing just fine. Oh sure, we here in Wyoming do the FB thing almost as much as any other states, but we still talk to each other in person, like in the old days.

You see, Wyoming has vast areas of the state where there is not a drop of cell or internet service. So we are kinda used to it.

We also live in a beautiful state where there is plenty to do and it's hard to get bored. The only people who get bored in Wyoming are the people who are not from Wyoming and have no idea how to function without their phones.

So when FB goes out in this state we just shrug our shoulders, put our phone in our pocket, and smile and say hello to everyone we pass.

If you live in any other state I hope you can make it through the next few hours without a status update. Hope you don't have to eat lunch without posting a photo of it first.

