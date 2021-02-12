UPDATED: Miscommunication Leads to Strong Police Presence at Casper Hotel

Update: 5:15 p.m.

According to the Casper Police Department, a hearing-impaired employee told a co-worker that she found a firearm in the hotel room but, due to miscommunication, the co-worker thought she was saying that there was a possible gunman and hostage situation unfolding in the room.

Update: 1:55 p.m.

According to a Casper Police Detective, the incident was due to miscommunication with a deaf employee, and there is no immediate threat to the public.

More than a dozen police vehicles have arrived at the scene of a Casper hotel, near the OYO Townhouse Bar & Grill.

Officers were seen carrying long guns and wearing tactical gear.

Police advise citizens to steer clear from the area for the time being.

More details will be provided as this story develops.