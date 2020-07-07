UPDATE (6:04 P.M.)

The highway has reopened.

BLM spokesperson Ty Finnicum said the Burea of Land Management is assisting other agencies in fighting the blaze. There is no word on if any structures were damaged and the size and cause of the fire have not been determined.

UPDATE (5:15 p.m.)

The wildfire burning near US 20 between Casper and Glenrock appears to be threatening rural homes.

Firefighters are using at least one helicopter and three fixed-wing aircraft to battle the blaze. The highway remains closed as crews respond.

We have received no reports of any injuries or property damage at this time.

UPDATE (5:05 p.m.)

The Natrona County Fire District says its crews are responding to two wildfires: one near the Old Glenrock Highway and the Converse County line, and the other near the Casper-Natrona County International Airport in the area of Commerce Drive.

Further details about the fires were not immediately available, but a Converse County dispatcher said crews from that county are also responding to the blaze near US 20.

This story will be updated as we learn more.

=======================================================

Original Story:

A wildfire broke out near the Natrona-Converse County line Tuesday afternoon, blocking all travel on the Old Glenrock Highway.

An area resident told K2 Radio News that aircraft were being used to fight the flames shortly after 4:30 p.m. It was not immediately clear whether any structures were involved.

Strong winds were fanning the flames as fire crews responded. There was no immediate indication of containment.

Local firefighting agencies did not immediately respond to requests for comment, as they were busy working the blaze.

This developing story will be updated.