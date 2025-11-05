Confirmed: Cheba Hut Toasted Subs Is Opening Soon in Casper

The recent scuttlebutt around town over the last couple of weeks is whether or not Casper is really getting a Cheba Hut Toasted Subs. The answer is a resounding yes.

For those that have never had the pleasure of feasting at one of their unique locations, Cheba Hut is a cannabis-themed restaurant chain that was founded in Tempe, Arizona in 1998. Their headquarters is located in Fort Collins, Colorado, which ironically, was the my personal first experience eating at one.

The new Casper franchise will be owned by Allen Jennings, who also owns Swagger Sneaker & Styles, which is now located inside the Eastridge Mall.

I got the chance to speak with Allen about his latest business venture.

What made you decide to bring Cheba Hut to Casper?

My family and I have been long time fans of the franchise. The culture and the vibe matches Swagger, so it was a natural move. Casper was in need of something new.

Unlike most businesses, Cheba Hut actually saw a spike in revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic. The demographic is also wider than you'd imagine. It averages from ages 16 - 55 years old.

Will this be the first Cheba Hut franchise in Wyoming?

No, there is a location in Cheyenne that recently opened in June (2025). That was the first in the state, out of there now eighty nationwide locations.

Where will the Casper franchise be located?

It will be located on the south end of the Centennial Village Shopping Center by Jump Craze.

Why did you choose that location?

We looked at a few different places. Centennial Village is an ideal spot. There's a huge patio that seats sixty-five people and there will also be a full bar.

When are you planning on opening up?

We started the process back in March of 2025, but we are planning on having the grand opening on April 20th, 2026 (4/20).

How do you envision this franchise making an impact on the community?

We are aiming at making Cheba Hut a place that will be a privilege to work at. We will focus on employees first. By doing this, the employees take care of the product, which in turn takes care of the customers. With the complete staff, we'll be bringing approximately sixty-five new jobs to Casper with managers, servers, bartenders and other team members.

For more information on the upcoming Casper Cheba Hut location, make sure to give them follow on Facebook (here) and Instagram (here).

