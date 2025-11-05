Natrona County Road & Weather Report: Gusty Winds Persist, Warm Weather Holds Steady (11/5/25)

Here is your daily travel and weather report for Casper and the surrounding areas.

The US National Weather Service Riverton Wyoming is reporting:

Another warmer than average afternoon today ahead of a cold front that will push through later tonight. Increasing winds this afternoon ahead of it with some mountain snow west of the Divide overnight into Thursday morning.

Mostly sunny, with a high near 68°. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting mostly dry conditions throughout the city and the surrounding areas.

Travel along Interstate-25 and Interstate-80 is also mostly dry as well around the state.

There are currently a few road closures this morning:

District 2 (Central) - Expect Delays 11/06/2025: 30FT Extra Wide Oversize Load traveling on US85 between the South Dakota state line and Lusk from milepost 145 to 195.

District 2 (Central) - Expect Delays 11/06/2025:30FT Extra Wide Oversize Load on US18 between the South Dakota state line and Lusk from milepost 0.1 to 10.

District 4 (Northeast) - I90: Rest area closed near Moorcroft at milepost 153

