Casper firefighters won't be standing in the middle of East First Street near David Street on Monday for the annual Labor Day "fill the boot" fundraiser for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

But they still will raise money virtually, as many events are held now due to the social distancing recommendations to slow the spread of COVID-19, according to a news release from the Casper Fire Fighters Association on Friday.

So the association has set up two ways to donate.

The first is via a secure website:

The second is on the Casper Firefighters Facebook page at the donation link, which wiil be pinned to the top of the timeline throughout the campaign. Follow the link to donate securely in any amount. Like and follow the Facebook page for the latest news from the firefighters.

They are asking for your help so they can raise money for the MDA's research for promising treatments and quality care from more than 150 MDA-funded centers in the United States.

During its history, MDA has hosted more than 3,000 children with muscular dystrophy and related neuromuscular diseases a year at nearly 54 week-long summer camps.

This year, more than 11,000 children were invited to attend a virtual summer camp, and more than 60,000 children and adults received comprehensive, expert care at over 150 MDA facilities. MDA continues to advocate for access to care and screening for all neuromuscular diseases at the federal and state levels.

The primary source of funding comes directly from donations gathered by firefighters during the Labor Day weekend. Despite COVID-19, firefighters remain committed to fighting neuromuscular disease.

