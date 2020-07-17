Casper Has Picked The Worst Dairy Queen Drive-Thru Parking Lot

Earlier this week (July 14th, 2020), we asked residents which local Dairy Queen had the worst traffic in their parking lot. The results were somewhat surprising.

The results state that 43% of all the Casperites polled think the Poplar Street location has the worst the traffic. About 34% said that 2nd Street was the worst, which left roughly around 23% that said both were equally bad.

There were over 50 comments on our Facebook page with different degrees of explanations for why each different location was bad, but even in the comments, the Poplar Street store came out with the win (if it can truly be called a win).

Which two Casper locations should we compare next? Let us know in the comments.