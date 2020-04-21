Casper High School Rodeo Canceled

The high school rodeo circuit has been hit hard by the pandemic and the Casper event scheduled for May 15-17 at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds has been canceled. It's been tough for the prep rodeo season to get started with various restrictions due to the coronavirus. The Newcastle rodeo scheduled for the first week of May also has been scratched.

At this point, the high school rodeo season is running out of time to get some events in. Sheridan is scheduled for an event on May 23 with Buffalo hosting a 2-day event May 24-25. Gillette is also scheduled for an event from May 28-31. Campbell County will also host the state finals June 1-6 but with the fluid situation of the pandemic, that is all subject to change.

The National High school finals rodeo is scheduled for July 19-25 in Lincoln, Nebraska. With 1500 contestants, it's billed as the world's largest outdoor rodeo.

