Casper: Instant Karma Is Real and She Got Me Good

This morning, when I first got to work (right around 6:00 a.m.), I was cracking jokes on a younger co-worker by using a very condescending tone, ya know... doing the voice most parents (and strangers), use on babies and toddlers. Although it was all in good fun, karma's vindictive head would give me no quarter.

Not even a full five minutes later, I went on with my morning routine, which includes grabbing my morning energy drink out of the break room fridge and turning on all of the lobby lights. I do this daily and in pitch black darkness, but for some reason (karma), I managed to mentally misplace the positioning of a coffee table. Translation: I ran into said knee-high coffee table and messed up my shin pretty bad.

Luckily, there were only a few people in the building that early, so no one heard my blood-curdling, 4-letter obscenity-based screaming.

I eventually hobbled up the stairs to tell the tale to said co-worker, who in turn laughed and basically said:

That's what you get.

I share my pain with the masses now to remind folks that karma is indeed every bit the cruel "b-word" everyone claims she is. Also, it's a painful reminder to always remember the Golden Rule.

For the record, the picture (shown below), definitely does not do justice to the amount of pain and damage it did to my shin. The photo was taken pretty much right after it happened. It got considerably darker and more swollen as the day went on. Lesson learned.

DJ Nyke - Townsquare Media

