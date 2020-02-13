A Casper man is accused of lighting a van on fire after the owner refused to give him a ride in November.

Jonathan Allen Nall waived his preliminary hearing on a single count of third-degree arson last week. He could face up to five years behind bars, $5,000 in fines or both if convicted.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, Casper police detectives began investigating a vehicle fire on Nov. 19.

The van's owner reportedly told detectives that he was inside his home when he hard Nall calling from the back door of the house. Nall was apparently drunk and asked the van's owner for a ride. The van's owner refused.

Minutes later, van's owner saw flames from his van through the home's window. The van, a 1998 Mercury Villager, was completely burned out, court documents say.

According to the affidavit, Nall spoke with detectives at the Casper Police Department and initially denied the allegations. He allegedly told a detective he went to the house to collect money he was owed when he found out the money was used to buy drugs.

At first, Nall was allegedly reluctant to discuss what happened after he left the home.

"During the interview, Nall amended his statement to say he blacked out from the alcohol and did not recall what had happened after he left the house," a Casper police detective writes in the affidavit. "(The detective) pointed out to Nall that his recollection of times, events and conversations was exceptional, except for the moments when he left (the home).

"Nall stated he intentionally set fire to the van. Nall said after (the van's owner) denied him a ride, he became upset."

Nall allegedly went on to explain that he grabbed a piece of paper off the ground, lit it on fire and threw it in the van. The affidavit says Nall told detectives he did not see the fire grow or van become engulfed.