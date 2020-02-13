Video: Huge Mountain Lion on Estes Park Porch

Thanks to a Ring Doorbell camera, a resident of Estes Park caught a beautiful mountain lion on video Tuesday night.

A huge mountain lion was seen on taking a stroll in the moonlight through Stanley Circle in Estes Park, even coming up onto a residents porch.

As mountain lion sightings become more common, Colorado Parks and Wildlife are reminding residents that while mountain lions rarely attack humans. However, residents should stay aware and not feed wild animals. Read more about Mountain Lions in Colorado HERE.

Source: Neighbors APP

Source: Colorado Parks and Wildlife