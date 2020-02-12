An earlier version of this story reported that there were five injuries from the resulting crashes. There were five reported crashes. Two of those crashes had injuries. This story has been updated to reflect that.

There were at least five reported crashes on Interstate 25 in Casper on Wednesday that resulted from a tractor-trailer overturning at around 11:30 a.m. Of those crashes, two had reported injuries.

According to a Casper Police Department statement, the crashes occurred as an immediate result of the semi crash and blizzard conditions. The extent of the injuries is not known as of 4:15 p.m. Wednesday.

The initial cause of the semi crash is still under investigation and the highway has been reopened to traffic.

The semi driver was not hurt.