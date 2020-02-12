I-25 Fully Re-Open After Semi Crash Closed Roadway

UPDATE at 2:45 p.m..: The northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 25 through Casper are now open, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The road was fully re-opened at roughly 2 p.m., WYDOT officials say.

Authorities say a semi tractor-trailer was traveling southbound when the driver hit a slick spot and lost control. The tractor-trailer ended up on its side on the concrete barrier.

No injuries have been reported and no other vehicles appear to be involved.

Casper Police say "a major accident involving a semi-truck" has shut down I-25 southbound from Poplar Street to Wyoming Boulevard and Evansville.

The northbound lanes from Wyoming Boulevard are also closed as well.

This post will be updated.