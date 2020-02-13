The National Weather Service in Riverton warned Thursday afternoon that wind gusts as high as 65 mph may impact Outer Drive in Casper Thursday night into Friday. Parts of Fremont County may see similar conditions.

Weather service forecasters also advise that roads in Natrona County and southeastern Fremont County may see blowing snow and difficult travel conditions.

The worst of the weather is expected to impact the areas between 5 a.m and 2 p.m. Friday.