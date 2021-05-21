Casper Minor Taken To Hospital After Being Hit By Car

The Casper Police Department says a minor was taken to the hospital after they were hit by a vehicle on Thursday afternoon.

Get our free mobile app

Casper Police Public Information Officer Rebekah Ladd said the incident happened at roughly 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon at the 13th Street and Poplar intersection.

According to Ladd, the driver was stopped to turn right at a red light when a juvenile on a bicycle, who was thought to be going the wrong way, was hit by the driver.

The juvenile was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

"Officers took time to speak with the juvenile on bicycle safety," Ladd said. "No citations were issued."