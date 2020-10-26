Casper Natrona County Arrest Log (10/23/20 – 10/25/20)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center.

This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Christopher Burton -- county warrant/hold for agency.

Jason Collins -- fail to comply.

Brad Corbin -- fail to appear.

Jesus Deleon -- driving while under the influence, open container, driving under suspension.

Alan Fancher -- hold for probation and parole.

Joshua Ferrell -- driving while under the influence.

Keith Hammond -- hold for probation and parole.

Casey Henry -- interference with a peace officer, controlled substance possession - methamphetamine, controlled substance possession, speeding in an urban zone.

Bo McKinney -- controlled substance possession - methamphetamine.

Forest Miller -- fail to comply.

Latoya Moore -- controlled substance possession - methamphetamine, controlled substance possession.

Lucas Nelson -- hold for probation and parole.

Gade Oldaker -- fail to appear, fail to comply, district court bench warrant, interference with a peace officer, registration violation, auto insurance, controlled substance possession - methamphetamine.

Taylor O'Neill -- serving weekends.

Cassandra Ostby -- controlled substance possession - methamphetamine, controlled substance possession.

Jentry Peppersack -- fail to appear.

Shane Perales -- district court bench warrant.

Brendon Rosebush -- shoplifting, resisting arrest.

Yoda Sage -- public intoxication.

Aaron Smathers -- broken headlight, insurance - liability coverage required, driver's license.

Taniesha Smith -- driving while under the influence.

Francisco Sosa -- fail to comply.

Kayelee Thomas -- controlled substance possession - methamphetamine.

Ashley Veal -- public intoxication.

Jonathan Yeargain -- assault and battery.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Check out these 50 fascinating facts about dogs: