Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (2/12/20 – 2/14/20)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Georgetta Allen -- Civil bench warrant.

Kelly Bertagnole -- Fail to comply.

Spencer Boyce -- Courtesy hold for other agency.

Christopher Carlen -- Fail to appear.

Gary Chingman -- Public intoxication.

Allan Davis -- Domestic battery.

Jonathon Davisson -- Breach of peace, hold for probation and parole.

Dalton Enos -- Contract hold.

Cassandra Garcia -- Courtesy hold for other agency.

Daniel Harris -- Pedestrian under the influence.

Douglas Hawk -- Driving while under the influence; fail to comply; driving while under suspension.

Christine Jelsma -- Fail to appear.

Angela Jones -- Shoplifting; trespassing.

Steven Kirkpatrick -- Fail to appear x2; criminal warrant.

Jason Lapp -- County warrant/hold for agency x2.

Michael Lewis -- County warrant/hold for agency.

Cathy Manning -- Driving while under the influence; driving while under suspension; no auto insurance; fail to appear x3; interference with a peace officer.

Jason Miller -- Contract hold.

Tyler Moore -- Hold for probation and parole.

Benjamin Morgan -- Hold for probation and parole.

Edward Ollison -- Courtesy hold for other agency.

DeAngela Snyder -- Fail to appear.

Taylor Wardell -- Hold for other agency.

David Wingerter -- False report of a crime.

Lisa Wolcott -- Hold for probation and parole.

Charles Woolsey -- Disturbing the peace.

Ashley Workman -- Driving while under suspension.

Ashley Workman -- Hold for probation and parole.