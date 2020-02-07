Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (2/4/20 – 2/7/20)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Alana Archuleta -- Hold for probation and parole.

Bradyn Archuletta -- Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary.

Zachary Bahe -- Courtesy hold for other agency.

Chrisipher Bramlett -- Hold for probation and parole.

Bertoldo Bustos -- County warrant/hold for agency; National Crime Information Center hit; drive while under suspension; drive without interlock device; vehicle registration required; no auto insurance; interference with a peace officer.

Lieff Boykin -- Fail to comply; controlled substance possession; controlled substance possession - methamphetamine.

David Burton -- Driving while under the influence; drive without interlock device; interference with a peace officer; no auto insurance.

Herman Carey -- Malicious mischief.

Joe Curtis -- Contract hold.

Carmella Driftwood -- Malicious mischief.

Tiffany Filakouridis -- Fail to comply x2; fail to appear.

Darran Gilmore -- Hold for probation and parole.

Dana Green -- Hold for probation and parole.

Karen Heitzman-Hout -- Serve jail time.

Casey Hudgens -- Serve jail time.

Michael Kientz -- Driving while under the influence.

Celia Kinion -- District Court bench warrant.

John Laster -- Courtesy hold other agency.

John Lawson -- Contract hold.

Pablo Ledzma Cardenas -- Immigration hold.

Nathaniel Mahoney -- County warrant/hold for agency.

Nickalas Mathill -- Unlawful contact.

Tyler McDaniel -- Fail to appear; shoplifting x3; stalking.

Hugo Mendoza-Cota -- Contract hold.

Chancy Moore -- Superintendant speed zone; drive without interlock device.

Jason Moore -- Public intoxication.

Anna Otterholt - Hold for probation and parole; controlled substance possession; vandalism/destruction of property.

Michael Pipher -- Contract hold.

Raymond Schrantz -- Hold for probation and parole.

Sarah Sjol -- Fail to comply; trespassing; shoplifting.

Brett Swenson -- Controlled substance possession - methamphetamine.

Kayla Tamblyn -- Fail to comply x2.

Levi Terrill -- Criminal warrant.

Jennifer Wands -- Contract hold.

Christy Webster -- Hold for circuit court.

Beth Wildermuth -- Trespassing; shoplifting; county warrant/hold for agency.

Michael Widick -- District court bench warrant; fail to comply.

Daniel Wylie -- Suspended/revoked driver's license.