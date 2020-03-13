Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (3/11/20 – 3/13/20)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Thomas Abplanalp -- driving while under the influence, interfering with police officer, improper turn

Elton Atene -- domestic assault

Seth Cook -- hold for probation and parole

Gordon Davis -- courtesy hold

Terry Ferguson -- contract hold/billing

Eduardo Gomez-Villalobos -- immigration hold

Marcus Grayson -- hold for WSP

Dona Jacobs -- failure to comply

Jonathan Jelsma -- driving while under suspension, insurance violation

Jakob Klinger -- driving while under the influence, open container-possess/consume in a vehicle, marijuana possession

Amelia Kraft -- hold for probation and parole, hold for CAC

Aaron Lantis -- driving while under the influence

Benjamin Macias -- failure to appear

Benjamin Means -- hold for probation and parole

Isaiah Montiano Like -- hold for probation and parole

Danney Pollock -- criminal warrant

Cody Printz -- criminal bench warrant

William Topaum -- failure to comply x2

William Tucker -- hold for probation and parole

Leonard Wegner -- controlled substance possession, failure to register as a sex offender, failure to appear

Ronald Young -- violate FVPA court order