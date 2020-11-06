Casper: No Matter Who Wins The Election, Let’s Be Respectful

Casper has always been known for being family oriented, but lately, tempers have been flying negatively.

As a Casper native, I've been semi-embarrassed with social media comments and attitudes, for the past week especially. We all need to be reminded of the family, small town values that make the Cowboy State great.

Now more than ever, we need to embrace our differences and continue to stick together. No matter what, our diversity and small population is what makes us great.

At the end of the day, we're all still Americans and we still have to live and work together. With everything going on with the COVID-19 pandemic, that's even more of reason to stick together. Always remember what makes us strong... Wyoming strong! We will always be the best country to live at on the planet and Casper, as well as the rest of the state, is one of the best places to raise a family. Let's be cognizant of those facts.

We will remain the best place to live, and God willing, we'll get through this all... together!