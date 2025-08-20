Oink If You Love Racing: Ham & Jam Pig Races This Saturday
This Saturday afternoon, you and the entire family have a chance to have some fun, win some money and enjoy some good old fashion fun.
The annual Ham & Jam Pig Races are happening at Gruner Brothers Brewing benefitting the The Science Zone.
The Gruner Brothers Brewing Facebook page states:
Don't miss our annual Ham & Jam at Gruner Brothers Brewing pig races Saturday, August 23TH! You don't want to miss these cute, curly-haired swift swine as they race for Glory and Fame!
See you there! Proceeds benefit the Science Zone!
The event details are as follows:
- WHEN: Saturday, August 23rd, 2025 | 2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
- WHERE: Gruner Brothers Brewing - 1301 Wilkins Circle, Casper, WY 82601
- COST: Event entry is free
Get ready to enjoy the pig races, music, food and more.
