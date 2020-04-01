Casper Police Investigating Break-In At Moonlight Liquors

Casper police are investigating a break-in and theft at Moonlight Liquors that happened Sunday night.

CPD Sgt. Joey Wilhem said in an email that some items from the store were taken, but declined to say what pending the investigation.

A police department rolling call log indicates a security alarm at the store was triggered shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday night.

No further information was released regarding the ongoing investigation.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app