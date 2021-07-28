Wyoming was at the top of the nation in 2020 for driving under the influence. Just over 6 people per 100,000 died and over 500 DUI arrests were made.

The 'Safe Ride Program' began in 2009 to combat drunk driving in the Casper area and partners with Natrona County Law Enforcement Agencies, area restaurants & bars, health organizations, non profits and taxi services. Since the organization is a not for profit, the funding is made up of from donations on the website natronacountysaferide.com/ and fundraising event in the community.

The Casper Police Department and the Casper Horseheads are teaming up to raise money for the Safe Ride program. Saturday at Mike Lansing Field there will be a fundraising double header with a slow pitch softball game with first responders and other hometown heroes at 4:30pm, followed by the Horseheads and Sunfish baseball game to follow. Families can spend the evening watching a great sporting events, show support for a fantastic program and have an 'All You Can Eat' picnic at the ballpark. A portion of the proceeds from the night with go to the Natrona County Safe Ride Program. Rebekah Ladd from the Casper PD says the big turnout of first responders from Natrona County...

We're gonna have probably close to 30 men and women out there that serve the community, attempting to play some softball

The Safe Ride Program was put in place in 2009 and is fully funded by the Natrona County Alcohol Task Force to help combat drunk driving. Restaurants and bars that are part of the program will hand out vouchers to customers, that may have had too much to drink, so they can get home safely by getting a ride for free. Since the program started, there have been less DUI's issued, but the mission to end drunk driving continues.

30 Photos That Show Just How Much Casper Has Changed in 15 Years It is easy to forget the how quickly the world changes around us. These photos show how much Casper has changed in a relatively short period of time.