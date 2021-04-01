Casper Rapper ‘Alphamatic’ Gets Retrospective in New Music Video

In the last few months, Casper's Hip-Hop scene has stepped into the forefront once again, with quite a few local artists releasing projects and new music videos.

Casper's own Cody Hall, who performs under the moniker, Alphamatic, recently dropped his latest music video off his 2020 album, ResoNation. The song is titled "Lonely" and shows a deeper and more personal side of Hall's music through real life experiences.

Get our free mobile app

I got a chance to talk to Alphamatic and he had this to say about the song:

The song concept is based on (my) sobriety which can bring loneliness, but it was necessary. Also heartbreak from woman. It's a message to my children.

The video was completely shot in Casper and produced by Joe Campell with Well Planned Consulting. The song's instrumental was produced by Epik the Dawn.