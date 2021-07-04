Casper Rapper ‘Osh From The Ghost’ Drop New Music Video

Local Hip-Hoper, Osh From The Ghost, recently released a new music video with fellow rappers Rick Bliss and Baby J, titled "Real Drip".

The video was in Las Vegas, Nevada, by Spoat Lee of Faceoff Visuals. The instrumental was produced by former Casper resident and beatmaker, Baby J.

The video highlights the trio doing it real big in Sin City, showing off that real drip with beautiful snow white Lamborghini.

The song comes of Osh's latest album, "Hatin' Or Lovin". The 7-track album is currently available on all platforms.

Click here to listen on Hatin' Or Lovin on Spotify.

Click here to listen to Hatin' Or Lovin on Apple Music.