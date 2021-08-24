Casper Rapper ‘Rage’ Release New Music Video With His Father

Casper Hip-Hop has evolved over the years. Just like regular Rap music, locally, we have several sub-genres, which include everything from hardcore, horror-core, trap music, backpack and hick hop. But sometimes a song will cross over into multiple genres. That is the case with the latest song and the accompanying music video, from local artist, Andrew "Rage" Armstrong.

Rage introduces the family element in his new song, titled "Wishin Well", which features the country-esque vocals from his father, who affectionately goes by Pops.

The instrumental was produced by Bezimenimusic.

I got the chance to speak to Rage about the video. He stated:

The video was filmed on Casper mountain. It was directed by my wife A.R.A. (Anastasia), and camera work was done by my brother, Donald. The video was edited and produced by myself and features my father, Mark aka Pops, bringing a little country to my music. The song talks about the struggles I've faced as a father and husband and my own self doubt about raising my family and how I deal with them and over come them.

"Wishin Well" is available on Spotify (click here). You can also subscribe to Rage's official YouTube channel here.

Rage has stated that the song will be featured on his upcoming first full length project. With everything going on currently with the pandemic, he also added:

I hope everyone enjoys the video and hopefully it can help someone in these troubled times.

