Casper Sounds Off About Favorite Foods And Where To Eat Them

We recently celebrated restaurant week here in Casper, and each day we reached out to you to ask where you thought the best places were to eat a few of our favorite foods.

By the end of the week, we had hundreds of answers and dozens of great ideas of the best-loved restaurants in town as well as the dishes that they're known for.

From soup and fries to Prime Rib and Ranch we covered it all.

Take a look at where Casper finds their favorite foods and make some plans to go try them out yourself.

Here's Where Casper Goes To Eat Their Favorite Foods We asked our listeners to share with us where their favorite local places to eat their favorite foods, and while there were hundreds of answers there were definitely some clear "winners".

After taking a look at these ideas not only was I suddenly hungry but I had a list of places, and foods, that I wanted to try.

First up is Peaches who made the list as one of the best places for both Ranch dressing and French Fries.

I can't believe that I've lived here for 13 years and have never eaten there.

After looking at this list I'm thinking we need to do the same thing, but with drinks.

I bet there are some amazing local bars that have a great Bloody Mary...

