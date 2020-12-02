Casper Starbucks Offering Free Coffee To Healthcare Workers

One of the blessings of 2020 is the fact that our communities have come to realize how many heroes humbly work among us, without asking for any praise or recognition.

Starbucks has decided to thank these heroes for the entire month of December by offering FREE coffee to our Healthcare workers and Frontline heroes.

Who is on that list?

Doctors

Nurses

Hospital staff (desk workers, cleaning staff, etc.)

First Responders

Law Enforcement

Mental Health Workers

Vaccine Researchers and Distributors

Hospice Care Workers

Nursing Home Staff

All you have to do is walk into our local Starbucks and let them know you're one of our heroes and you'll receive a free 12oz (Tall) Fresh Brewed hot or iced coffee.

If you end up getting a free coffee snap a pic and send it to us through the My Country Mobile App.

Want to say thank you to our heroes?

You can give them a Shout Out in the App and we'll play it on air for everyone to hear.