Casper: There Is Only One ‘Correct’ Order To Watch All MCU Movies

No matter what you may have read on the internet, there is really only one correct way to watch all the movies included in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU)... and this is it, right here!

Now that Captain Marvel is officially out in theaters, there has been a lot of speculation about the advantages of watching each MCU movie in chronological order vice the original order in which they were released. My goal is to prove to you, beyond a reasonable doubt, why that is a TERRIBLE idea.

Let's get one obvious thing out of the way first, if you're not a hardcore superhero, comic book and/or Marvel fan, then it probably won't make a difference to you anyway. However, if you don't want to be lost (and you want to join any online love or hate groups of these movies), you probably want to at least sound like you know what you're talking about, so let's begin.

Captain America: The First Avenger would technically be first chronologically, having taken place in the year 1942 during the World War II. The newest film, Captain Marvel, would be next, because it's a prequel that takes place in 1995. The major issue with watching them in this order is all the post credit scenes would then be out of order, and although short, there are a major piece of the MCU puzzle. Throw in the televisions series like Agent Carter, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., all the Marvel Netflix and HULU shows and Inhumans, and you sure to be lost.

So again, to be perfectly clear, it would not be in your best interest to watch the MCU movies in chronological order. No spoilers, but another factor that struck me after watching Captain Marvel last night, watching them outside of their intended order will also give away major plot points and spoilers from other films within the franchise. So that coupled with the possibility of already being confused should deter you enough.

In case you don't heed my warning though, click here for a list of all MCU movies, television shows and specials in chronological order.

Otherwise, click here for the release date order for all the MCU films to date.

