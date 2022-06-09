Casper Woman Accused Of Barging Into Apartment & Completely Undressing

Prosecutors say a Casper woman barged into an apartment and undressed in front of its two residents and their children.

Alana A. Archuleta is charged with burglary, unlawful entry into an occupied structure and criminal entry. The first two charges are felonies punishable by up to 10 years behind bars.

She has not yet had an opportunity to enter pleas to the charges.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, Casper Police were called to the area of East A Street for reports of a naked woman, later identified as Archuleta who entered a residence and exposed herself to the residents and their two children. When officers arrived, Archuleta was fully clothed outside the address.

Police contacted the residents who stated Archuleta knocked on their door before entering their home stating "Tom" owed her money. There was a small clutch-type wallet hanging by the doorway and Archuleta attempted to grab it, court documents state. One of the residents attempted to stop Archuleta from taking the wallet, so Archuleta reportedly threw it in their face and punched them three times before leaving.

Residents in a nearby apartment told police Archuleta opened the door to their residence and said she was looking for a "friend."

"Archuleta then proceeded to undress completely, exposing herself to the family," a police officer writes in the affidavit. "They yelled at her to leave as she attempted to enter the residence. They were successful in getting her to leave the room."