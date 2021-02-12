Casper’s Own ‘Lue Kazi’ Drops New Music Video Shot Entirely In Town

A veteran in the local Hip-Hop music scene, both as a producer and as an emcee, Nathaniel Lujan, has been putting it down for Casper for a long time. Under the rap name, Lue Kazi, he recently released a music video for his new single, MF I'm Ballin', which features newcomer, PG.

I got a chance to speak with Lue about the video. He stated:

So idea for it is the dream of ballin out, while working a regular job and getting agitated during the process, basically a rags to riches story. It was shot at Village Inn downtown.

It was shot by Joshua Shaw at 93 Films and Media and features PG, a young aspiring artist from Casper. The beat (instrumental) was produced by me.

The single is on Lue Kazi's new full length album titled, No Struggle No Story, which is available now on all digital streaming and download platforms. The 16-track project features other local rappers and musicians such as: Wa$e, Osh from the Ghost, Rick Bliss and Salvador Salas.

