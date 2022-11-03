Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions to Unveil Virtual Honor Wall for Veterans

Their stories matter. Their experiences matter. Their lives...matter.

Every November, we come together as a country to show these men and women, these veterans, that what they experienced, what they saw, what they did will not be forgotten. Ever.

And now, Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions is ensuring that these stories will be told forever.

Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions, a member of the national 'We Honor Veterans' program, is holding an Open House for Veterans and families of Veterans on Wednesday, November 9 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

"We invite those attending to bring pictures of themselves or their veteran, and, if you wish, share their stories," CWHT wrote in a press release. "We will also be unveiling our new Virtual Honor Wall."

The press release noted that for years, CWHT has honored their veteran patients and clients with a place on their Honor Wall in their Kloefkorn Hospice Home. Now, they are instituting their Virtual Honor Wall, which will allow them to expand that recognition and share it with even more people.

“We wanted to create this so that family and friends who may not be able to see our actual wall can share in this honor,” said Susan Burk, Community Liaison, and lead of CWHT’s “We Honor Veterans” Program. “We so value our Veterans and all that they have given to our country, it is an honor to serve those who have served us.”

The reception will take place at the CWHT Administration Offices at 319 S. Wilson Street. The community is invited, alongside Veterans and their families.

For questions, or for more information on the Open House, the Virtual Honor Wall, or the 'We Honor Veterans Program,' you can email Susan Burk at Susanb@centralwyominghospice.org or visit the Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions website.