Community Candlelight Remembrance Event Happens This Month Central Wyoming Hospice

The loss of a loved one, whether family member or friend, is never easy. That is why Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions is hosting a "Community Candlelight Remembrance" event on Tuesday, September 19th, 2023, at 7:00 pm until 8:00 pm.

A recent new release from Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions, it states:

Join us to honor the lives of your loved ones at our Community Candlelight Remembrance event on September 19th, 2023. Together, we will gather to remember those who have died, lighting candles, speaking their names aloud, and sharing memories. The ceremony takes place at 7:00PM in our Kloefkorn Home Gardens located at 304 S. Fenway in Casper, Wyoming. This event is open to the entire community. Learn more about our Grief Care special events, groups, and programs, email Todd at toddv@centralwyominghospice.org, or call us at (307) 577-4832.

For more details, make sure to follow the official Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions Facebook page.

