Check Out Old School Rap Duo ‘Tag Team’ In New Geico Commercial

"Tag Team, back again". The lyric from the old school Hip-Hop duo's hit song, Whoomp! (There It Is), has never been more fitting. Tag Team is again back again, this time doing their thing in a new Geico Insurance commercial.

The 90's Hip-Hop group, Tag Team, consists of Steve Rollin and DC The Brain Supreme. I had recently been wondering where the multi-platinum selling artists had been hiding. Apparently getting that lucrative Geico money.

There is so much to love about this video. For one, it's great to see Tag Team again. Thirty years is a long time for one happy-go-lucky rap song to still be this familiar to us "old heads". Although the words were changed to fit the commercial, it still leaves you with that nostalgia. Second, the mother and father getting their old school dance moves on and executing them perfectly (note the Kid-N-Play dance near the end) is just the icing on the cake. Lastly, the daughter's look of absolute disgust is the icing on the cake. I can so empathize. My kids often look at me the same way when I dance.

*In case you've never seen the classic Kid-N-Play kickstep dance routine, I have included a video of it below*

Geico is known for having some pretty awesome and entertaining commercials over the years, but this one with Tag Team is my new favorite. Long live the old school!