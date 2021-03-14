Check Out Storm Chaser Video and Thunder Snow Near Cheyenne

As the potentially historic winter storm continues to cross Wyoming, new video shows thunder snow and storm chaser video of what has transpired so far.

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne shared this video of thunder snow that Michael Gerringer shared with them.

As the blizzard conditions set in late Saturday, several storm chasers shared video of what they're seeing so far with plows on I-25 and other sights around the area.

There was also storm chaser video from within the city limits showing vehicles having a hard time getting around even as the storm was early on.

Here's an update on other parts of southern Wyoming and northern Colorado.

A truck driver also shared the blizzard from his perspective.

As this is a developing story, I'll add new video and pictures as they are shared.

