City of Casper Installs Metal Detectors in City Hall and Municipal Court

This article has been updated with comments from City Manager Carter Napier

*****

The City of Casper has announced that it has installed metal detectors outside of both the Council Chambers in City Hall and the Municipal Court inside of the Hall of Justice.

That's according to a press release from the city, who stated that, beginning on Tuesday, March 15, all people attending Casper City Council meetings will be screened for deadly weapons, per Casper City Ordinance 32-11.

That ordinance was passed on December 20, 2011.

"Security measures for Casper Municipal Court are now consistent with many other courthouses across the country, according to Judge Cally Martinez," the release stated. "On March 9, Casper Municipal Court began having all attending court pass through a metal detector and hand-carried items are also inspected. Other Municipal Court rules are in accordance with the other courts in Natrona County."

Casper City Manager Carter Napier stated that "These measures are being put into place due to recent security concerns."

Mr. Napier would not go into detail on record as to whether specific incidents led to the installation of these metal detectors, but he did tell K2 Radio News that "This has been an evolving concern that we’ve had, particularly as it relates to court. We just decided it was time to make some changes and to get some things in place so that we can minimize the risk.”

Mr. Napier stated that between the cost of both metal detectors, and the cost of training individuals on their use, the entire process "was in the neighborhood of $10,000."