City of Casper: Stay Off the Streets Unless Necessary

The Casper Police Department put it bluntly:

"If you’re thinking about getting out today... please, just don’t," the department said on its Facebook page.

"Vehicles are getting stuck all over the place. We’re advising no unnecessary travel. Stay home. Stay safe."

The city said in a news release that snow removal crews have been on shifts covering 24 hours since Saturday in anticipation of the snowstorm.

“With the current snow and wind conditions, our crews are only able to keep the thoroughfares, known as arterials, plowed,” Streets Manager Shad Rodgers said.

The state highways in and around Casper are maintained separately by Wyoming Department of Transportation snow removal crews. See WYDOT's wyoroad.info website for more information.

Two of those state-maintained roads, Casper Mountain Road and Wyoming Boulevard, are closed at this time.

More information on city snow removal and links to Wyoming Department of Transportation snow removal is available at this website.

